Breaking News

Kenneth Thomas Shakespeare

News
Article Updated: April 21, 2021
Comments Off on Kenneth Thomas Shakespeare
Image Pxhere

Kenneth Thomas Shakespeare, 90, passed away Saturday, April April 17, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center in Casper.  An evening service and wake will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 163 Givens Road.  Funeral services will be heldSaturday, April 24, 2021 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church, Riverton.  Burial will be at the Shakespeare Cemetery.

Post navigation

Posted in: