Explosion reported at Rail Car Repair Shop in Shoshoni

Article Updated: April 21, 2021
Multiple Emergency Vehicles were massed at the Wasatch Rail Car Repair Facility in Shoshoni This afternoon. Wyotoday.com Photos by Erick Pauley

Emergency law enforcement and fire units are still at the scene of a reported explosion late this afternoon at the Wasatch Rail Car Facility on the South Side of Shoshoni. There were reportedly serious injuries resulting from the explosion. The incident apparently occurred inside the building where the rail cars are serviced.

WyoToday.com‘s Erick Pauley has been at the scene and contributed the following photos. Radio traffic indicated a special team from Casper was en route to the facility.

More information will be posted when it becomes available.

