CWC Graduation Ceremonies set this coming week

Central Wyoming College announced there will be two in-person commencement ceremonies and one virtual ceremony for graduates. Both in-person ceremonies will be on April 30 at 4 pm and 7 pm, while the virtual ceremony will happen later in May.

Only graduates and a limited number of their families can attend the in-person ceremonies. Although COVID restrictions have been lifted for Wyoming, CWC is required to follow the education guidelines and want to keep the college community and visitors safe.

We are issuing four tickets to each graduate and assigned seating in the theatre, and of course, masks will be required for all attendees due to the current health orders for educational institutions. ”

Connie Nyberg, CWC registrar

Mask use and physical distancing requirements related to educational institutions are remaining in the statewide orders through April 30. Indoor events of more than 500 people may happen at 50% of venue capacity with face mask protocols for large indoor events.

The first ceremony will start at 4 pm for all graduates with degrees from the arts and sciences division and the second ceremony is scheduled for 7 pm for graduates of the business, technical, health and safety division. Tickets will be required for family and friends to attend the ceremony as well as masks worn throughout the ceremony. Due to health restrictions, there will be no reception following the commencement ceremonies this year.

Advertisement

“We are limiting the typical gathering activities, therefore we will not have our reception in the gallery following commencement, however, we are very excited the students will have the opportunity to have an in-person ceremony with their closest friends and family,” Nyberg said.

For others who would like to view the ceremony, it will live-streamed at www.cwc.edu/graduation (this page will not have the live stream link until the day of the event, prior to the start of the ceremony). The ceremony will also be available locally on Rustler TV.

CWC will also have a virtual commencement for any students who can’t attend the in-person ceremony or don’t feel safe attending the in-person event. CWC is using the company Full Measure to host the virtual commencement. Graduates should receive information within the next week from Full Measure via text message or email regarding this exciting opportunity.

“We are very excited to incorporate the virtual ceremony into the live ceremony options for graduates,” Nyberg said. “We anticipate that the virtual ceremony should be completed and will go live around the middle to end of May.”

2020-21 graduates who are interested in the virtual ceremony, but do not receive contact from Full Measure, should contact Connie Nyberg for information at connie@cwc.edu.