Bridge rehab/pavement overlay Project to begin east of Ten Sleep

A $3.2 million bridge rehabilitation/asphalt paving project is scheduled to begin April 26 east of Ten Sleep on US16.

Croell, Inc., of Sundance is the prime contractor on the 7.3-mile project, which begins at the east edge of the Town of Ten Sleep (milepost 26.76) and extends east to milepost 34.08.

Roadway improvements include grading, milling of asphalt pavement, asphalt pavement surfacing,chip sealing, rehabilitation of 4 bridges, and other work, including about 1,200 feet of reconstruction that begins east of WYDOT’s Ten Sleep facility.

“The contractor is scheduled to begin milling at the bridges at milepost 29.65 and milepost 30.70 on Monday, April 26, and motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during milling,” said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Michael Miller of Basin. “Once the traffic signals are set and operational and concrete barriers are placed, motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 2 minutes at each bridge (about Wednesday, April 28).”

Rehabilitation of the other 2 bridges on this project is scheduled to occur beginning in July.

“Milling of the US16 pavement roadway is scheduled to begin about mid-May, and motorists should expect delays of up to 20 minutes while the roadway work is under way,” Miller said. “Paving is expected to begin in June.”

Croell, Inc., was awarded the Ten Sleep East project on Feb. 16, 2021, by the Wyoming Transportation Commission. Contract completion date is June 30, 2022.