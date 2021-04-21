Breaking News

Article Updated: April 21, 2021
Bernadette Jean Shotgunn, 58, of Yakima, WA  passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021.  An evening service and wake will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM at 631 Blue Sky Hwy.  Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at 631 BlueSky Hwy.  Burial will be at Yellowcalf Cemetery, Ethete.

