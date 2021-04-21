Bernadette Jean Shotgunn, 58, of Yakima, WA passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021. An evening service and wake will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 7:00 PM at 631 Blue Sky Hwy. Funeral Services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM at 631 BlueSky Hwy. Burial will be at Yellowcalf Cemetery, Ethete.
Breaking News
Emergency law enforcement and fire units are still at the scene of a reported explosion…
Central Wyoming College announced there will be two in-person commencement ceremonies and one virtual ceremony…
The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health…
The University of Wyoming’s Native American and Indigenous Studies (NAIS) spring graduation ceremony has been…
Tuesday night, Lander Valley High School came out on top with this week's rivalry soccer…
The National Weather Service in Riverton reported today the snow totals received from the latest…
A meeting of the Trails Advisory Council will be held at 9 a.m., Friday, May…
Kenneth Thomas Shakespeare, 90, passed away Saturday, April April 17, 2021 at Wyoming Medical Center in…
A $3.2 million bridge rehabilitation/asphalt paving project is scheduled to begin April 26 east of…