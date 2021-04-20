Second Reading Ordinances up for Riverton Council Approval

The Riverton City Council tonight will face a rather light agenda in its regular meeting at 7 p.m. at the City Hall Council Chambers.

Councilors will decide on two second reading ordinances, including the annexing of six parcels into the city and adoption of the 2020 National Electrical Code.

An item that was tabled at the last meeting is back with more staff information provided. It concerns the potential waiver of fees for the Riverton Medical District’s proposed hospital north of Walmart. The waiver could be considered a donation to the hospital district’s effort to secure a USDA Loan for construction.

Advertisement

The council will also discuss dividing a property at the Airport Industrial park to make it easier to market.

The meeting can be viewed on the city’s cable channel 191, on the city’s Facebook and YouTube channels and via a link on the city’s website.

See the full agenda below: