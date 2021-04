Jul 24, 1978 – Apr 18, 2021

Joseph B. Leseberg, 42, of Dubois, Wyoming passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his mother’s home. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2021 at the Mountain Grace Church in Dubois with burial to follow at the Dubois Cemetery.

A full obituary will be posted.