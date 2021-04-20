May 7, 1946 – Apr 18, 2021

Janice Arlenne Elk, 74, of Johnstown Valley, Wyoming passed away Sunday, April 18, 2021 at her home. According to her wishes cremation has taken place and private family services are being held.

Janice Arlenne Elk was born May 7, 1946 on the Old Cheyenne River Indian Agency, South Dakota to Dallas Two Crow and Minnie Earring. She was raised by her grandparents, Robert and Annie Fast Horse.

She is survived by her husband, Joel Elk; daughter, Misty White Wolf; sons, Vernon T. Elk, Brian Larrabee, Elvino Bowker, and Richard Hislaw; brother Raymond Two Crow.

