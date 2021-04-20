Bighorns above median snowpack, Wind Rivers nearing 30-year-median

The National Resources Conservation Service reported statewide snowpack/Snow Water Equivalent is at 95 percent of median as of Monday morning. Many basins in Wyoming generally had 5 to 15 percent increases in snowpack/SWEs from last week. The Powder and Lower North Platte Watersheds continued to have the highest SWEs in the state with 118 percent and 119 percent, respectively; while the Cheyenne Basin had the state low at 67 percent of median.

The Wind River Basin snowpack is currently at 91 percent of the median, a gain of eight percent over the previous week. The Bighorn basin was also up eight percent to 104 percent and the Sweetwater River basin went up three percent to 71 percent of the median.

The NRCS also reported intermittent light snow is expected this week across all mountain areas in Wyoming. The Big Horn Mountains have the best chance for moderate snow amounts early this week.

Increased mountain snowmelt is expected by the weekend into early next week as above average temperatures are expected (see 5-10 day temperature outlooks in report).