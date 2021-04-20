The Fremont County Commissioners this morning issued a statement saying that county ambulance services will continue after June 30th, either operated by the county or another entity.

A Request for Proposals that was issued for ambulance coverage for the next five years did not receive a single application, despite the RFP being extended by several weeks.

Chairman Travis Becker said “we will not abandon this service. It is not going away, we have the assets, they will continue to be Fremont County’s assets. We’re in the process of trying to figure this out. We don’t know the direction we are going at this point,” Becker emphasized.

The commissioners issued a joint statement, which is copied below.

Commissioner Larry Allen said there had been three prospective bidders, one pulled out due to the cost of providing the service, another had just been bought out on the 13th and the new owner had not yet decided if they were to bid and the third application was being delayed by a company’s finance company.

Becker also spoke directly to the current employees of AMR. “To those who work in the ambulance service now, the service cannot run without you. We’ve got to have you on board.”

The chairman said to those other companies who had expressed interest, “we hope to hear from you very soon.”

Background:

Chairman Becker noted that just over five years ago, the county went to a private contractor to provide ambulance services because the system operated by the county was being subsidized to around $600,000 a year, and the county could no longer afford that.

One question asked this morning was if a special district could be formed to fund the ambulance system. Becker said no, in that it was only for hospitals, but Wyoming State Statute 35-2-7 updated for 2021 states: 701(e) “A special rural health care district may be established under the procedures for petitioning, hearing and election of special districts as set forth in the Special District Elections Act of 1994.”

One neighboring county that has a health district including ambulance services is in Sublette County. According to its website: “Sublette County Rural Health Care District Emergency Medical Services (Sublette EMS) operates two, 24/7 ambulance stations in both Pinedale and Marbleton. The EMS Department is comprised of 17 full-time and and 11 part-time emergency team members consisting of basic, advanced and paramedic skill levels which gives Sublette EMS its ability to provide quality, out-of-hospital emergency care.”

The joint statement issued by the commissioners Tuesday morning is copied in its entirety below: