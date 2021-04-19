Aug. 17, 1962 – Apr. 15, 2021

Wallace (Wally) Lawrence Wells passed away on April 15th, 2021 after a short battle with cancer. Wally was born in Riverton, Wyoming on August 17, 1962 to Wallace and Leona Anne Wells. He enjoyed an active childhood with his family and was involved in the Boy Scouts’ program. Wally graduated from Riverton High school in 1980 and then the University of Wyoming in 1984 with a Bachelor of Science in Biology. Wally moved to Phoenix AZ in 1988 and lived with 3 of his brothers. He moved back to Wyoming in 2006 where he lived a simple life living the way he wanted and helping his family.

Wally was proceeded in death by his father, Wallace Wells; and brothers, Tim and Pat Wells. He is survived by his mother, Leona Anne Wells; brothers, Chris Wells, Matt Wells (Ivy), Kim Wells (Karen); sister-in law, Marry Wells; nieces, Jenni Brennan (Collin and Kai), Kaitlyn McMenamy (Ian), Kelsie Wells, and Tawny Wells; nephews, Jacob Wells, and Ivan Wells; along with numerous cousins.

In lieu of flowers please mail donations directly Help for Health Hospice, 716 College View Drive, Riverton, Wy 82501.