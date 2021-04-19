UW’s Starzinski golfed his best of the year this past weekend

Breaking News

Article Updated: April 19, 2021
UW Golfer Dan Starzinski had a top 25 finish in the Git-R-Done tournament in Nebraska this past weekend. UW Athletics Media image

Senior Dan Starzinski concluded his best week of the 2021 season with a final round of 73 (+2) on Sunday to tie for 21st place at the Nebraska Git-R-Done Husker Invitational.  Starzinski finished with a 54-hole total of 220 (+7).  It was his first Top 25 finish of the season and the 17th of his Wyoming career.

Cowboy junior Bryce Waters completed the week three strokes back of Starzinski at 223 (+10) to tie for 32nd.  UW sophomore Kirby Coe-Kirkham posted a three-round total of 226 (+13) to tie for 37th.  Both Waters’ and Coe-Kirkham’s finishes were their highest of the 2021 season.  Sophomores Jared Edeen and Tyler Severin rounded out Wyoming’s scoring for the week.  Edeen placed 51st at 233 (+20), and Severin finished at 234 (+21) to tie for 54th.  Wyoming junior

Carl Underwood, playing as an individual, tied for 42nd at 228 (+15).  The Pokes finished ninth out of nine teams in the field, concluding with an 898 (+46) total.

Kansas State and Minnesota tied for the team title at 852 (Even) for the tournament.  The individual title was won by Angus Flanagan of Minnesota, who shot a 66 (-5) in the final round to win by one stroke over Tim Tillmanns of Kansas State.  Flanagan posted a 54-hole total of 207 (-6), and Tillmans finished at 208 (-5).

The tournament was played at the Firethorn Golf Club in Lincoln, Neb.  The course measured 7,040 yards and played to a par of 71.

Wyoming will conclude the 2021 regular season next Friday and Saturday, April 23 and 24 at the BYU Cougar Classic in Provo, Utah.  That will be followed by the Mountain West Conference Championship on Friday and Saturday, April 30 and May 1 in Tucson, Ariz.

Final Team Standings From the 2021 Wyoming Cowboy Classic

1.   Kansas State                        289-285-278=852 (Even)

      Minnesota                           290-283-279=852 (Even)

3.   Michigan State                    291-278-290=859 (+7)

4.   Nebraska                            289-293-289=871 (+19)

5.   Eastern Michigan                 306-286-292=884 (+32)

6.   Oral Roberts                        307-290-289=886 (+34)

      ULM                                   299-297-290=886 (+34)

8.   UMKC                                 304-297-289=890 (+38)

9.   Wyoming                           306-289-303=898 (+46)

Wyoming Cowboys Team Members

T21       Dan Starzinski               76-71-73=220 (+7)

T32       Bryce Waters                 75-68-80=223 (+10)

T37       Kirby Coe-Kirkham        78-71-77=226 (+13)

T51       Jared Edeen                  77-79-77=233 (+20)        

T54       Tyler Severin                 78-80-76=234 (+21)

Playing as an Individual

T42       Carl Underwood            74-80-74=228 (+15)

