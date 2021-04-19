Three Lander Students honored in Wyoming Letters Competition

Top honors have gone to three students in the 2020-2021 Wyoming Letters About Literature Contest. Letters About Literature encourages students to read, be inspired, and write back to their favorite authors. The Wyoming State Library awarded Natalie Konowicz of Cheyenne first place in Level 3 (grades 9-12). Liliana Riggle of Gillette placed first in Level 2 (grades 7-8), and Eden Adams of Etna placed first in Level 1 (grades 4-6). Eight other students placed second or third, or earned honorable mentions.

Letters About Literature asks students to respond to a book, rather than simply report on it. What matters most is the connection the student makes with the author’s words and the impact it has on that student’s life and how they see the world.

Konowicz wrote to Leigh Bardugo, author of Six of Crows.

Riggle wrote to Anna Sewell, author of Black Beauty. She writes in her letter, “You showed me how all things are connected, and that everything we do affects someone. Animals deserve our utmost respect, big or small.”

After reading Kimberly Brubaker Bradley’s The War that Saved My Life, Adams wrote, “Thank you for giving me an opportunity to see from a different perspective. You also helped my mom and I grow closer together.”

The letters of students who placed or earned honorable mentions and have consented to having their work published may be found at library.wyo.gov/letters.

Wyoming Letters About Literature is a reading and writing promotion of the Wyoming State Library. For more information about the contest, contact Susan Mark at susan.mark@wyo.gov or (307) 777-5915.

2020-2021 Wyoming Letters About Literature Winners

LEVEL 3: Grades 9-12

● 1st place: Natalie Konowicz, Cheyenne

Six of Crows by Leigh Bardugo

● 2nd place: Sarah Schweitzer, Jackson

Animal Farm by George Orwell

● 3rd place: Luke Condie, Powell

Percy Jackson/Heroes of Olympus by Rick Riordan

● Honorable mention: Jessica Baron, Lander

Anna Karenina by Leo Tolstoy

LEVEL 2: Grades 7-8

● 1st place: Liliana Riggle, Gillette

Black Beauty by Anna Sewell

● 2nd place: Abbi Odell, Cheyenne

Turtles All the Way Down by John Green

● 3rd place: Adalee May, Lovell

Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling

LEVEL 1: Grades 4-6

● 1st place: Eden Adams, Etna

The War that Saved My Life by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

● 2nd place: Joy Hayashida-Ludington, Jackson

Fighting Words by Kimberly Brubaker Bradley

● 3rd place: Alden M. Hartpence, Lander

The Outsiders by S.E. Hinton

● Honorable mention: Claire Francom, Lander

Eleanor and Park by Rainbow Rowell