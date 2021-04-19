Breaking News

Snow Falling mid-morning across Wind River Country

Article Updated: April 19, 2021
Snow at 11 a.m. was coming down at a rapid rate at the Wind River Radio Network-Wyotoday.com studios on East Pershing in Riverton

As predicted, the snow has arrived around the Wind River Country. Here’s the view from WYDOT Web Cams around the area around 11 a.m. Monday morning. Lander is expecting 5 inches of snowfall, Dubois 4 inches and Riverton 3 inches.

  • Riverton South
  • Lower Red Canyon
  • Louis Lake Turnoff
  • Diversion Dam
  • Wind River Canyon
  • Thermopolis
  • Crowheart
  • Dubois
  • Wind River Lake

Expected snowfall amounts:

