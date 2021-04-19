Rustler Rodeo at Casper placing in the Average

The Rustler Rodeo Teams traveled to Casper for the eighth out of ten regional rodeos this past weekend. Three from the points team made it back in four events, placing in the average in three of them.

Shelby Weltz led the way for the Rustlers making it back in both the Goat Tying and Barrel Racing. She stopped the clock in the long round of the Barrel Racing in 15.35 moving her into the short round with the sixth-fastest time of the long round. Unfortunately, her short round run of 17.0 was a little slow, dropping her to tenth in the average. However, she was able to put together two solid runs in the Goat Tying. She placed third in the long round with a time of 7.6 and followed that run up with a 7.8 in the short round, which placed fourth in that round, and held her position of third in the average.

Kaden Berger and Gage Gregersen partnered up in the Team Roping for the first time this year and it paid off. They made it back to the short round after placing ninth in the long round with a time of 9.1 seconds. They improved their time in the short round to an 8.4 placing them fourth in that round and moving them up to fourth in the average with a time of 17.5 on two.

“We obviously want to win more but we will also celebrate improvement from week to week,” said Coach Drew Schrock. “As a whole, we had some really positive things going on this past weekend, horses worked good and the team is performing well. They are executing at the rodeo the things that they are working on in the prior week of practice, and so, therefore, their confidence is improving at the rodeos. I can’t say enough about how hard they work day in and day out, it is fun to watch them develop not only in the arena but also in life. We have two more rodeos left in our regular season, and we will keep working hard to improve. This coming week we leave for UW on Friday morning with the slack starting in the afternoon.”