Lander Clinic accredited by National Pediatric Group

The Fremont Pediatric Clinic in Lander has been accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The accreditation was based on the clinic’s systematic use of patient-centered, coordinated care management processes in its practice of Pediatric care, known as a Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH).

According to a news release from the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming (CHCCW), “a patient centered medical home is a comprehensive approach to providing quality primary care…. with each child and his or her family to ensure all medical needs are met.”

Advertisement

The clinic is located at 115 Wyoming Street.

The CHCCW has offices in Casper, Riverton, Lander and Dubois. For more information, call 307-233-6000/