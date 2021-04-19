Breaking News

Lander Clinic accredited by National Pediatric Group

Article Updated: April 19, 2021
The Lander Community Health Center Pediatric Center is located on Wyoming Street across Buena Vista Street from the Lander Community and Convention Center. CHCCW Image

The Fremont Pediatric Clinic in Lander has been accredited by the National Committee for Quality Assurance. The accreditation was based on the clinic’s systematic use of patient-centered, coordinated care management processes in its practice of Pediatric care, known as a Patient Centered Medical Home (PCMH).

According to a news release from the Community Health Center of Central Wyoming (CHCCW), “a patient centered medical home is a comprehensive approach to providing quality primary care…. with each child and his or her family to ensure all medical needs are met.”

The clinic is located at 115 Wyoming Street.

The CHCCW has offices in Casper, Riverton, Lander and Dubois. For more information, call 307-233-6000/

