Snow, Cold & Wind expected Sunday and Monday

Article Updated: April 17, 2021
As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. If you live in Wyoming, you know that those showers often happen to be of the snow variety. Another winter storm is expected beginning Sunday night, and will bring snowfall across the region through Monday.

