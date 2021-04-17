Lander Community Awards garner more nominations than ever before

The Lander Chamber of Commerce announced this week that it had received over 130 nominations for the 2021 Lander Community Awards. Owen Sweeney, executive director of the chamber said the number of nominees was “far more than any other year, and there are some clear favorites but we’re not spilling any secrets just yet.”

The awards will be announced in a new method as well. Sweeney said “it will take some time to film, produce and edit the video series” of the award recipients. “Once complete, the videos will roll out once per week for six weeks, providing our winners and sponsors more exposure than ever before.”

Advertisement

The award categories are:

• Anchor Award for surviving the challenge of time

• Beautification Award for outstanding business appearance

• Rookie of the Year Award for innovation and creativity

• Spirit of Lander Award for igniting enthusiasm through participation

• Lifetime Contribution Award for longstanding commitment to the community.