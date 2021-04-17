Huish is new Co. Emergency Management Coordinator; Commission news report

The Fremont County Commissioners this past week promoted Vonda Huish to replace Kathi Metzler as the county’s Emergency Management Coordinator. Huish was the agency’s assistant director under Metzler. Metzler retired after many decades of service to the county.

In other news:

• The 2021 Martha Petersdorf Hospital Trust Fund distribution of $18,000 was distributed per the 1995 order to:

– 50 percent or $9,000 to the Reach Foundation

– 36 percent or $6480 to the Lander Senior Citizens Center

-Six percent or $1,080 to the High Country Senior Citizens Center in Dubois

-Eight percent or $1,444 to the Shoshoni Senior Citzens Center

• The Harris Bridge Structure Replacement Project certificate of final completion was approved along with the contractor’s payment #5 and warranty.

• Two applications for Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) Community Partnership Initiative grants were submitted to the state for funding in the following amounts:

– $24,255, Greater Wyoming Big Brothers & Big Sisters

– $11,000 Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, Riverton Branch.