Planning a Garden? More Snow, Cold & Wind expected

Article Updated: April 16, 2021
Ready for Spring? Well don’t start planting your gardens and putting out your lawn furniture quite yet. The National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton said another #

winter system is expected to impact the region to start the work week. Near-record cold temperatures, snow, and strong winds are expected Monday.

