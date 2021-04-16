Jan 2, 1957 – Apr 13, 2021

Paul Duran, 64, of Riverton passed away at his home on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:00pm on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Davis Funeral Home. As were his wishes, cremation will take place after the funeral service.

Paul Duran was born on January 2, 1957 in Riverton, WY to Thomas Duran, Sr. and Lucille Marie (Antelope) Duran. He grew up and attended schools in the St. Stephen’s area, where he received his G.E.D. He lived his entire life in Fremont County.

Paul was baptized into the Catholic Faith.

Paul was a prep-cook by trade.

When Paul was younger he loved to walk and jog everywhere. He loved doing bead work, cooking, helping with Sundance where he was a Sundance Grandpa. His family loved him dearly and they along with friends always commented on his great since of humor.

He is survived by brother, Eugene Duran; sisters, Karen Duran and Angela (Stanford) Bushyhead; and numerous grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Lucille Duran; son, Roberto Duran in January of 2021; brothers, Thomas Duran, Jr. and Albert Duran; sister, Agnes Duran; and brother-in-law, George Shakespeare.

