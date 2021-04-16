Passing lane construction-Waltman Rest Area repairs to resume east of Moneta

Repairs at the Waltman Rest Area are scheduled to begin next week between Shoshoni and Casper on US20/26. The $5.8 million passing lanes construction/rest area repair project begins east of Moneta (milepost 76) and continues to Waltman (milepost 51.6).

Major work is scheduled to begin Monday, April 19, at the Waltman Rest Area. Project work includes removal of surfacing, grading, leveling and repaving of the rest area parking lot, and repairs of the rest area sidewalks.

“The rest area will remain open at the beginning of repairs, but it will close at some point for placement of crushed gravel base and paving,” said Kaia Tharp, Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer in Thermopolis. “The closure will likely happen in May; by contract, the contractor is required to give 10-day notice of the upcoming closure.”

Construction on the new US20/26 passing lanes is expected to resume Monday, April 26, between mileposts 51.6 to 52.7 (passing lane 1), mileposts 54.8 to 56.0 (passing lane 2), mileposts 57.1 to 58.3 (passing lane 3), mileposts 61.6 to 62.8 (passing lane 4), mileposts 64.9 to 66.4 (passing lane 5), mileposts 68.5 to 69.7 (passing lane 6), and mileposts 74.5 to 76.0 (passing lane 7).

Tharp said motorists should expect travel delays of up to 20 minutes on US20/26.

Mountain Construction Co., of Lovell is the prime contractor on the US20/26 passing lane construction/rest area repair project.

