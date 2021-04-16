The Honorable H. Steven Brown of the 7th District Circuit Court in Casper administered the Oath of Office to new Wyoming Community College Commissioner Micah Wyatt of Atlantic City on Thursday morning in Casper. He fills the unexpired term of Ember Oakley of Riverton, who was elected to the Wyoming Legislature.
Local Resident sworn in as new Wyoming Community College Commissioner
