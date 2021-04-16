Breaking News

Local Resident sworn in as new Wyoming Community College Commissioner

News
Article Updated: April 16, 2021
Comments Off on Local Resident sworn in as new Wyoming Community College Commissioner
Micah Wyatt, Atlantic City, a new WCCC Commissioner. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Honorable H. Steven Brown of the 7th District Circuit Court in Casper administered the Oath of Office to new Wyoming Community College Commissioner Micah Wyatt of Atlantic City on Thursday morning in Casper. He fills the unexpired term of Ember Oakley of Riverton, who was elected to the Wyoming Legislature.

Advertisement

Post navigation

Posted in: