Lander Pioneer Museum holds “Sheep Shearing Day” Saturday April 24

Shearing demonstrations, weaving displays, lamb burgers, crafts and activities for kids. Celebrate the history of the sheep industry in Fremont County

For over a hundred years, spring in Fremont County has meant gathering up the “woolies” for their annual haircut. The Lander Pioneer Museum is recognizing that heritage with its annual Sheep Shearing Day at the museum, Saturday April 24. From 1 until 3 p.m. there will be shearing demonstrations, weaving, lamb burgers, crafts and activities for the kids. The event is free and open to the public.

Sheep Shearing day is the first in the museum’s 2021 “Kid’s Exploration Series,” sponsored by Bailey Tire and Auto Services. The series are activities and events for young people and families to learn about Lander and Wyoming history. Last year most museum activities, including Sheep Shearing Day, were postponed or moved online due to the Covid crisis. But a full slate of live events is planned for this spring, summer and fall.

The sheep industry was a huge part of the county’s economy. Many fortunes were made running sheep in the area, and in Lander a number of the large houses on the south side of town were built by money made from wool and mutton. Many sheep wagons are scattered around town, a relic from the days when families had sheep on the range. “Even today many people raise sheep and they are an important part of our agricultural economy,” said Lander Museum Director Randy Wise. “The museum wants to recognize that heritage in a way that kids will have a fun time learning about.”

Sheep shearing demonstrations will be held on the museum grounds, the Fremont County Fiber Arts Guild will be doing demonstrations of wool crafts in the livery stable, and there will be crafts for kids. The Fremont County Pioneer Association will be grilling lamb burgers (available for a donation) and hot dogs at the picnic pavilion. The lamb is being donated by the Wyoming Woolgrowers Association. There will be other activities as well.

The museum is located on the north end of town at 1443 Main Street. Call 307-332-3373 for information or visit the web at www.fremontcountymuseums.com or on Facebook at Pioneer Museum Lander Wyoming.

