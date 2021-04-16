Jul 9, 1992 – Apr 9, 2021

Kylee passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021 in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. A wake will be held at 1425 Cowboy Lane, Riverton, Wyoming on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at 5:00pm. Traditional services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 10:00am at 1425 Cowboy Lane, Riverton, Wyoming with graveside services to follow at the Sacajawea Cemetery in Fort Washakie, Wyoming. The family is requesting all guests follow COVID guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing.

Kylee Nicole Washakie-Juneau was born July 9, 1992 in Riverton, Wyoming to Natasha Washakie and Larry Sioux. Kylee was raised by her parents Ron and Evelyn Juneau from a young age through adulthood and lived in Billings, Montana. Kylee grew up in Riverton, Wyoming and Billings, Montana and spent most of her life in Billings. She loved visiting all her family on the Wind River Reservation.

Kylee attended high school at Wind River High School. Kylee loved to play basketball and attend and participate in powwows. Kylee loved spending time with her family and friends at social and traditional events and loved to laugh and made everyone feel special and loved.

Kylee was an enrolled member of the Northern Arapaho Tribe but was also a descendant of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe and Northern Cheyenne Tribe of Montana. Kylee’s Indian name was Du’Dam’Dii Wy-Puh (Black Hair Woman) given to her by her grandpa Jesse Jaure. She was a descendant of Chief Sharpnose, Chief Washakie, and Chief Lonedog.

Kylee is proceeded in death by her grandparents Ernest and Ruth Sun Rhodes, Dewey and Nellie Washakie, Patricia Sun Rhodes, Stan Juneau, Tomas and Petrolena Lucero, Richard Poncho Lonedog, Henry Sioux, Fern Shoulderblade, Richard Lonedog Jr., Jessie Jaure and Romer Washakie. Uncles Billy Addison and Richard Lonedog III.

Kylee is survived by her children’s father Duane Medicine Cloud, sons Izaiah and Illizah Medicine Cloud. Parents Ron and Evelyn Juneau, Natasha Washakie and Larry Sioux. Grandparents Cindy Washakie, Chuck Washakie, Carol Juneau and Joe Lucero. Brothers Trevor, Christian and Quinn Williamson, Matthew and Riley Juneau, Robert Gooch Jr., Pius and Henry Little Light and Cody Addison. Sisters, Tishea Williamson, Sara Juneau, Katona Little Light, Tiffany and Tamara Two Moons and Mercedes Maldonado. Aunts Pam (Roy) Maldonado, Denise (Dayna) Juneau, Patty and Holly Addison, Grace Carpenter, Jenny Tafoya and Micky Washakie. Uncles Sistenis Tafoya, Dean Moss and Charlie Washakie.

Great grandmothers Colleen Addison, Marie Gambler, Liz Smith, Olivia Burton, Gayle (Bob) Jacobs, Essie Mae (Jim) Skillings, Josie (Dan) Abeyta, Zedora (Alan) Enos, Debra LoneBear, Lynda Noah, Rosie Sage, Violete, Becky and Melody. Great grandfathers Ernest, Donny and Jerry SunRhodes, Hermus LoneDog, Darrel, Ben and David LoneBear. Grandfathers John (Bonnie) Washakie, Pat (Gail) Washakie, Russell Washakie, Charles, William and Stevie LoneDog. Grandmother Mary Tafoya.

Kylee had many other nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles, grandparents and friends who will all miss her laugh and smile. She was loved by many and will be missed by her Washakie, Juneau, LoneDog, Lucero, Sioux, and Sun Rhodes families

