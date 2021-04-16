Fremont Co. Fair and Rodeo Royalty Coronation set 24th

The 2021 Fremont County Fair & Rodeo Royalty will have a coronation event on Saturday, April 24th in conjunction with the Wind River Rodeo Roundup Gold Buckle Ball.

The event will be held at the Fremont Center at the county fairgrounds in Riverton.

The theme for coronation event is Honoring Hometown Heroes. The Royalty have each selected a Hometown Hero to honor. They are: Alex Malcolm, Cody Myers, Christina Mills, Crystal Myers, Susan Anderson, Donna Post and Jack Blumenshine.

The event is also a fundraiser for the Wind River PRCA Rodeo Roundup as budgets have been cut across the board and events are planned to raise funds to host the rodeo. The rodeo committee’s Gold Buckle Ball is just one fund raising event they plan to host.

There will also be an auction at the event, which begins at 5 p .m. with dinner served at 6:30 p.m.

Each adult ticket purchased at $25 will enter the ticket holder into a raffle for a chance to win two tickets for two nights at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo December 2-11 in Las Vegas.

Call or visit the Fremont County Fair Office for tickets.