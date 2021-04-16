Flags to Half Staff to Honor Indianapolis victimsdd

In Honor and Remembrance of the Victims of the Shooting Tragedy in Indianapolis, Indiana

Governor Mark Gordon, pursuant to President Joe Biden’s Proclamation in honor and remembrance of the victims of the tragedy in Indianapolis, Indiana has ordered both the U.S. and State of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide until sunset April 20.

The Presidential Proclamation follows:

HONORING THE VICTIMS OF THE TRAGEDY IN INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA

– – – – – – –

BY THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA

A PROCLAMATION

As a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of

violence perpetrated on April 15, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana,

by the authority vested in me as President of the United States by

the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America,

I hereby order that the flag of the United States shall be flown at

half-staff at the White House and upon all public buildings and

grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval

vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and

throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions

until sunset, April 20, 2021. I also direct that the flag shall be

flown at half-staff for the same length of time at all United

States embassies, legations, consular offices, and other facilities

abroad, including all military facilities and naval vessels

and stations.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, I have hereunto set my hand this sixteenth day

of April, in the year of our Lord two thousand twenty-one, and of

the Independence of the United States of America the two hundred

and forty-fifth.



JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR