CWC Given Green Light to offer Early Childhood Development BAS this fall

The Wyoming Community College Commission on Thursday approved a new Bachelor of Applied Science Degree for Central Wyoming College and an additional area of speciality within CWC’s existing BAS Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership.

The approval means the college can move forward and begin accepting students for its new Early Childhood Education for K through 3 BAS and begin offering the Outdoor Leadership Option under its initial BAS Degree. The other options under the degree program are for Entrepreneurship and Tribal Leadership.

Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Kathy Wells announced at the meeting in Casper that that CWC had already received approval for the new programs from the Higher Learning Commission. The sign-off from the community college commission gives CWC the green light to begin offering the courses. The CWC Board of Trustees had earlier approved the programs.

Advertisement

The college also received approval to provide two new certificate programs, Criminal Justice Certificate I and II. The Certificate I provides three distinct options for a student in Corrections, School Resource Officer and Law Enforcement. The Certificate II is a shorter term program requiring fewer credits and less specialization.

At Thursday’s meeting at Casper College, the Commission also welcomed a new member from Fremont County, Micha Wyatt of Atlantic City. He was appointed to the Community College Commission to replace Riverton’s Ember Oakley, who was elected to the state legislature.