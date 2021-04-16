May 10, 1930 – Apr 8, 2021

Carl Samietz, 90, of Lander passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his home. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.

Carl Richard Samietz was born on May 10, 1930 in Superior, WY to John Samietz and Susan “Sue” (Davis) Pilch. He grew up in Superior and graduated from Superior High School.

On June 25, 1949 he married Virginia Adele McJunkin in Green River, WY. They made their home in Superior, where they raised their five children, and in 1967 they moved to Rock Springs, WY. After retiring in 1993, Carl and Virginia moved to Lander and in 2004 they acquired the family ranch on Sinks Canyon Road.

Carl worked for the Sweetwater County Road and Bridge Department for 28 years, as Road and Bridge Foreman, before retiring. Carl was a lifetime member of the F.O. Eagles and belonged to the United Mine Workers in Rock Spring.

Carl played basketball in high school and was a lifelong sports fan. He enjoyed spending time on the family ranch, the annual Family Pig Roast, hunting arrowheads, and was an avid hunter and fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, Virginia Samietz; children, Mike Samietz, Becky (Richard) Stalder, Janine (Joe) Cisneros, and Liz (John) Jelouchan; grandchildren Frank Kaumo, Kara (Tracy) Kaumo-Sessions Jennifer Meyer, Jason (Mary) Cisneros, Carl “Lee” Cisneros, Stephanie (Tommy) Hicks, Jeremy Samietz, David (Alyssa) J. Samietz, and Karlie Jelouchan and great grandchildren, Joseph Hicks, James Hicks, Jaren Chirrick, Henry Cisneros, Ben Cisneros, Madason Malone, Jax Sessions, Haley Meyer, Hannah Meyer, Maddox Kaumo-Lewis, and Gavin Downs-Lewis,

He was preceded in death by his parents, John Samietz and Sue Davis; brothers, John Samietz, Alfred Samietz, and Ernie Samietz; and son, Carl “Andy” Samietz. Memorials may be made to Kari’s Access Awards Sweetwater County, PO Box 1089, Rock Springs, WY 82902.

On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.