Canadian Minerals Company to begin exploration in local Lewiston Gold District

A Canadian Company, Visionary Gold Corp., has announced that it has entered into an agreement to lease, with an option to buy, the Mint Gold Leaf Mine, which consists of three un-patented mining claims on sixty acres, which is contiguous with other Visionary claims in the Lewiston Gold District, on South Pass in Fremont County.

According to a company news release, “the Mint Gold Leaf Mine contains two shafts, 150 meters apart with more than a dozen prospect pits along a north east trending, 1,500 meter shear structure that is exposed at surface. According to past geologic reports, sampling in the 1980s yielded assay results of 1.29 oz per tonne gold and 3.05 oz per tonne gold across a 0.76 meter vein exposure within the mine workings, which illustrates the potential for high-grade gold mineralization. The abundance of prospect pits along the mineralized structure also indicates potential for additional mineralization in parallel veins within the shear corridor.”

Thorough sampling of the historic workings at the Mint Gold Leaf Mine will commence shortly, as Visionary begins its 2021 exploration program and prepares for drilling this summer at its primary target just 3.7km north at the Wolf Mine, according to the news release