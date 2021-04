Fremont County Transportation Superintendent Billy Meeks this evening told Wyotoday.com the Bass Lake Road at the end of the pavement has been closed due to a culvert washout.

Meeks said excessive water from the Midvale Irrigation District’s flushing of the Wyoming Canal resulted in the washout.

Advertisement

He said there are several ways around the washout, including the Sand Mesa Road and the Lake Cameahwait Circle (West Shoreline Road).