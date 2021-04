Expect a return to winter weather today. Snow, heavy at times, is forecast through tomorrow. Most of the impacts to roads would be during non-daylight hours. Several inches are possible in spots. Snow will likely encompass a larger area this afternoon thru the day Thursday. The heaviest snow is expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s for the Bighorn and Wind River Basins, with a high of 25 at Dubois.