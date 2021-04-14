Two Killed in Separate Weekend Rollover Crashes

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has released reports on two fatal vehicle crashes, one that occurred on Friday and the other on Saturday.

Friday’s crash was reported at 5:01 p.m. at milepost 5.2 on the North Fork Road outside of Fort Washakie. Killed was 28-year-old Kylee Juneau, driver of the vehicle. Juneau was heading north approaching a left-hand curve when the the vehicle began to drift off the road to the right. Juneau overcorrected to the left causing the vehicle to roll several times before coming to rest off of the roadway. Seatbelts were not in use. Conditions at the time of the crash were clear skies with a dry road. Driver inattention was listed as a possible contributing factor in the rollover. The BIA Wind River Police investigated the crash.

The Saturday crash was reported at 8:46 p.m. at milepost 121 on US 26//Wyoming 789 just before the Bass Lake Road. Killed with 43-year-old Tyler Spencer who was the driver of the passenger car. According to the WHP report, Spencer’s vehicle was northbound on WY 789 when he lost control and exited the road to the left. The vehicle rolled several times before coming to rest in a ditch off the road. A possible contributing factor in the crash was speed. Seat belts were in use. The Wyoming Highway Patrol investigated this crash.

The two deaths raise the Wyoming Highway Fatality count to 25. There were 19 state highway deaths at this time last year.