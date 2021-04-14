District 25 to Stay the Course with Mask Requirement

Editors Note: Christa Hauser disputes the facts represented in this article regarding the location of those that signed the petition. Hauser contends that the petition system (change.org) does not always use your current location, and may pull incorrect information from your cell phone or computer. WyoToday acknowledges this possibility, but this article is based on the locations as presented in materials provided at the meeting.

Precautionary mask use among students and staff in the Riverton School District occupied the majority of Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

The topic came up in public comment when local resident Christa Hauser asked the board to request a variance from the state to make mask use optional, noting that vaccines are now available for anyone who would like one. Hauser presented a petition with 230 signatures to the board, but 95 of the signatures came from individuals not in District 25 but from across the state and from multiple other states. Hauser said 13 school districts around the state had been granted variances of the mask mandate.

Superintendent Dr. JoAnne Andre-Flanagan said Hauser’s information on other school districts was correct, but she said most of those districts were in locations with a low incidence of the Covid-19 virus. Flanagan noted that Riverton’s incidence was higher and in the state’s color-coded graph, was shifting between orange and yellow. The highest level was Red and the lowest level was green.

Another patron, Neil Longtime, agreed with Hauser and asked if the mask mandate was tied to the district receiving CARES Act funding. Flanagan said it was not. He indicated his son had been harassed and ordered to wear a mask. He said the issue was a lack of common sense.

But another District patron with three students in school, and who was a district employee, said she was at the meeting as a Mom and not an employee. Abbigail Vaughn urged the continuation of the mask order in the schools saying the cloth masks were made to be breathable, debunking claims that the masks made breathing difficult. She urged the school board to stay the course. “Please do not give up now.” She said she was there to stand up to protect kids. She also noted the end of the school year was just seven weeks away.

Flanagan noted that with such little time left in the school year, she did not want to lose the high school’s prom and graduation events if another outbreak would occur. But she also said she’d abide by what the board decided.

Following much discussion a compromise was offered by Trustee Lynette Jeffres that would allow the Superintendent to apply for a mask variance once the local area had reached the green, or lowest incidence of the virus and stayed that way for two weeks. The motion passed with only Jenni Wildcat voting no, saying that District 25 had the highest number of Native American students of any school in the state and that the Reservation has been hit particularly hard with the virus.