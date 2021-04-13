WHF Inmate Bound Over to District Court on 2020 Assault Charge

A Wyoming Honor Farm inmate has been bound over to Ninth District Court on a charge of aggravated Assault and Battery after seriously injuring another inmate in an altercation there on May 26, 2020.

According to court documents, 49-year-old James Walter Layton is accused of an attack on 44-year-old Leroy Vasquez which resulted in serious head injuries. According to the Honor Farm, Vazquez “suffered fractures to his skull, a fractured left eye orbital and a broken jaw.” The court record further indicated Vasquez “required facial reconstructive surgery to repair the damage caused by the attack by Layton.”

Court documents indicated Layton was playing cards in the day room with other inmates when Vazquez allegedly asked the group, and Layton, to “keep the noise down.” Layton got up, followed Vazquez to his room, slammed his head into a wall, and began beating him unconscious until another inmate pulled Layton off of the victim.

After some time thereafter, Vazquez reported to the Honor Farms Nursing Station. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Loveland, Colorado, “due to the extensive injuries he had sustained as a result of an assault by Layton.”

The charge against Layton was filed on June 10, 2020. The case was finally heard in Ninth District Circuit Court in Riverton on March 29th of this year at which time Layton waived his preliminary hearing and the case was transferred to Ninth District Court. Layton remains in custody.