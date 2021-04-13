Unseasonably Cold Tuesday; Snow coming Wednesday

Expect partly to mostly cloudy conditions today with unseasonably cold temperatures. Some snow arrives tonight across the south.

There is a Winter Storm Watch for the East Slopes of the Wind River Mountains, the Lander Foothills, and the Salt River and Wyoming Ranges, late tonight through Thursday afternoon…

Snow will develop over southern Wyoming tonight and move north into central Wyoming by Wednesday morning. For Wednesday snow is likely across central Wyoming with a chance of snow in the south and north. Wednesday night and Thursday, there’s a good chance of snow most places. Friday, there’s a chance of snow showers.

Today’s high temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s for Jeffrey City, Shoshoni Thermopolis and Worland with the mid to upper 30s for Lander and Riverton and the upper =20s for Dubois. Tonight’s lows in the low to mid 20s except at Dubois where the low is predicted to reach 15.