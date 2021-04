Riverton City Parks Crews on Monday put the finishing touches on new playground surface materials at both City Park and Jaycee Park. The crews first removed the older wood chips covering the playgrounds, then applied new rubberized materials in their place.

The new rubberized ground coverings make the playgrounds more bouncy and much safer.

The new rubberized playground surface at Riverton City Park.

Wyotoday.com photos by Ernie Over