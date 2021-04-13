Historic 1838 Rendezvous Mountain Man Site Vandalized in Riverton

According to the Facebook page of the 1838 Rendezvous Association, the historic Fur Trapper and Trader site in SE Riverton was vandalized by unknown individuals late last week. Various structures at the site were torn apart. See the photos below:













Photos by 1838 Rendezvous Association

Obviously, Rendezvous members were upset the damage: “Huge shout out to the little asses who tore the crap out of out Rendezvous site! It’s nice to know that we work so hard to preserve our heritage only to have heathens tear it up,” was one post announcing the damage.

“I wish that people understood not only the utter disregard for history that this shows but also the amount of time that we all spend trying to maintain this beautiful site,” was another message from the Association.