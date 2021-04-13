Earthquake recorded today near Fremont-Washakie Co. boundary

A 3.9 magnetite earthquake was reported early this morning at 6:22 a.m. (12:22:35 UTC) 49 km or 30 miles south of Ten Sleep. The shaker was 60 miles from Riverton and near the Fremont and Washakie County boundary. No damage was reported, according to the United State Geological Survey.
