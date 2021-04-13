Alcohol Center Client Bound Over on Meth Possession

A client at the Volunteers of America Center of Hope in Riverton has been charged with possession of methamphetamine. He has three prior convictions for drug possession which means, if he is convicted on this fourth charge, it would result in an enhanced penalty.

According to court documents, Leonardo Hernandez was a client at the center who, on February 25, 2021, “had left earlier on a pass and returned with methamphetamine.”

A Riverton Police Officer tested the white crystalline substance brought back by Hernandez and the substance tested presumptive positive for meth. The zip lock bag containing the drug weighed in at 2.2 grams.

Court records indicated Hernandez had been convicted on drug charges in three previous occasions, in Sheridan County in November of 2014, in Washakie County in October of 2016 and in Hot Springs County in January of 2020.

Hernandez appeared in Ninth Circuit Court in Riverton on March 25th and waived his preliminary hearing. He was bound over to Ninth District Court.