UW Football Recruit Killed in Dallas Shooting

The University of Wyoming football program was saddened to receive the tragic news Sunday that 2021 football recruit Tony Evans Jr. of Lancaster, Texas was shot and killed early Sunday morning at a hotel in Dallas, Texas. The fatal shooting was confirmed by police.

“Our hearts are with the Evans family as they go through this incredibly difficult time,” said University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl. “We are so sad to hear of Tony’s passing. We have been in contact with Tony’s family and are here to support them in anyway we can.”

