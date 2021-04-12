Unseasonably Cool Monday, Colder by Mid-week

Expect unseasonably cool temperatures across the area today with some snow showers in spots. Accumulations look to remain mainly on grassy surfaces after around mid-morning.

High temperatures for Monday will be in the 30s in the Wind River Basin and in the mid 40s for Shoshoni and the Bighorn Basin.

Cooler temperatures will remain in place to start the work week and staying much colder than normal Tuesday through Thursday. High temperatures during these days will be 10 to 20 degrees colder than normal across the forecast area.