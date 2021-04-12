Snow returns this week, especially Wed. and Thurs.

Confidence is increasing for snow potential this week, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Light snow is likely Monday and Tuesday, with a greater chance of accumulating snow on Wednesday and Thursday, especially across central and southern areas.
Breaking News
-
The Fremont County Incident Command released the following information Monday afternoon about an upcoming Covid-19…
-
A Wyoming middle school student has won a statewide competition to name one of the…
-
Wyoming’s statewide snowpack/snow water equivalents (SWEs) is 86 percent of the 30-year median with a…
-
The University of Wyoming football program was saddened to receive the tragic news Sunday that…
-
Sep 9, 1956 - Apr 8, 2021 John Robert Beck, age 64, passed away April…
-
Customers who visited the Wyoming Department of Transportation’s Driver Services offices over the past two…
-
FRIDAY BOYS Class 3A: Riverton 6 Newcastle 0 Powell 1 Lander Valley 0 Douglas 4…
-
Confidence is increasing for snow potential this week, according to the National Weather Service Forecast…
-
Expect unseasonably cool temperatures across the area today with some snow showers in spots. Accumulations…
-
Strong Winds through Tonight for Upper Wind River Basin [WY] till 4:00 AM MDT, according…