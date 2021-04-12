Breaking News

Snow returns this week, especially Wed. and Thurs.

Confidence is increasing for snow potential this week, according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Riverton. Light snow is likely Monday and Tuesday, with a greater chance of accumulating snow on Wednesday and Thursday, especially across central and southern areas.

