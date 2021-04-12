LVHS Girls sweep two on the Pitch, Tiger Boys lose two; Riverton B&G go 1-1

FRIDAY BOYS Class 3A:
Riverton 6 Newcastle 0
Powell 1 Lander Valley 0
Douglas 4 Rawlins 3
Cody 2 Pinedale 1
Torrington 6 Buffalo 2
SATURDAY, APRIL 10:
BOYS Class 3A:
Torrington 4 Riverton 2
Cody 1 Lander Valley 0
Worland 11 Mountain View 0
Douglas 3 Buffalo 2
Rawlins 7 Newcastle 1
Powell 4 Pinedale 0
FRIDAY GIRLS Class 3A:
Lander Valley 9 Powell 0
Newcastle 2 Riverton 0
Cody 5 Pinedale 0
Buffalo 6 Torrington 1
Rawlins 4 Douglas 0
SATURDAY, APRIL 10
GIRLS Class 3A:
Lander Valley 3 Cody 2
Riverton 6 Torrington 0
Worland 2 Mountain View 0
Buffalo 7 Douglas 0
Newcastle 6 Rawlins 0
Pinedale 2 Powell 0