LVHS Girls sweep two on the Pitch, Tiger Boys lose two; Riverton B&G go 1-1

Article Updated: April 12, 2021
FRIDAY BOYS Class 3A:

Riverton 6 Newcastle 0

Powell 1 Lander Valley 0

Douglas 4 Rawlins 3

Cody 2 Pinedale 1

Torrington 6 Buffalo 2

SATURDAY, APRIL 10:

BOYS Class 3A:

Torrington 4 Riverton 2

Cody 1 Lander Valley 0

Worland 11 Mountain View 0

Douglas 3 Buffalo 2 

Rawlins 7 Newcastle 1

Powell 4 Pinedale 0

FRIDAY GIRLS Class 3A:

Lander Valley 9 Powell 0

Newcastle 2 Riverton 0

Cody 5 Pinedale 0

Buffalo 6 Torrington 1

Rawlins 4 Douglas 0

SATURDAY, APRIL 10

GIRLS Class 3A:

Lander Valley 3 Cody 2

Riverton 6 Torrington 0

Worland 2 Mountain View 0

Buffalo 7 Douglas 0

Newcastle 6 Rawlins 0

Pinedale 2 Powell 0

