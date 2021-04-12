Snowpack showed decrease over previous weeks

Wyoming’s statewide snowpack/snow water equivalents (SWEs) is 86 percent of the 30-year median with a basin high of 109 percent (Powder) and a basin low of 42 percent (Belle Fourche and Cheyenne). Last year at this same week, the state median was at 110 percent. In 2019 the median was at 103 percent.

The Wind River Basin gained three points from last week to 83 percent of the medium, which is a decrease of nine points from March 29th. The Bighorn Basin reported a gain of four points to 96 percent, which is a drop of eight points from March 29th. The Sweetwater River Basin dropped two points this last week to 68 percent, which was a nine percent drop from the last week in March.

See the percentages of each Wyoming river basin in the charts below: