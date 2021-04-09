Wyoming Track and Field compete at CU Invitational

The University of Wyoming Track & Field teams are set for their fourth weekend of competition in a row as they head to Boulder, Colo., for the CU Invite at Potts Field on Friday and Saturday, April 9th-10th.

The Cowboys and Cowgirls are coming off a weekend at the Doug Max Invitational hosted by Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo. in which five top-10 event marks were broken, including the top spot in the Pole Vault, set by freshman Kayla Stibley.

Heading in to Friday nine Cowboys and three Cowgirls sit in the top three spots in their respective events in the Mountain West Conference. Kareem Mersal and William Nolan own the top spot in the Long Jump this season, while Cowgirls Sadie McMullen and Shayla Howell pace at the two and three spot on the women’s side of the event. Nolan also owns the third best mark in the Triple Jump this season.

Colton Paller and Kirk Unland lead a strong group of throwers as they sit in the top spot in the Discus and Hammer respectively. Hap Frketich sits in the two spot for the Hammer, while Mary Carbee has the third best throw on the women’s side. Albert Steiner and Seth Bruxvoort sit one-three in the 3,000M Steeplechase, and Brandon McGuire rounds out the list in third at 400M Hurdles.

The CU Invite begins on Friday with field events and runs from 10AM-4PM and concludes on Saturday, scheduled to get things started at 10AM with the rest of the field events and all track events, and wrap up around 2PM.

Live stats link | cubuffs.com/tracklive