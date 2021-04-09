Wyoming Soccer’s Final Weekend Matches on Tap

The Wyoming soccer team will return to the pitch this week to close out its regular season with two road contests. The Cowgirls will face the New Mexico Lobos followed by a match-up against Utah State. Friday’s match against the Lobos is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT in Albuquerque while the match against the Aggies is set for a 12 p.m. start in Logan.



“The team is ready and excited to head into our final weekend of games,” head coach Pete Cuadrado said. “We’ve been building this entire spring, so we’re looking to finish strong on the road. Last weekend, it was a great game to see all facets really come together. To get a penalty kick save and see the shutout all the way through was very good. Then, to score first and add on two further goals showed the team’s desire to finish the game off.”

Wyoming enters the week with a 2-5-0 overall record and in MW action. The Cowgirls recorded a dominate 3-0 win over the Colorado State Rams on Saturday afternoon. Three Cowgirls, Indianna Asimus, Jamie Tatum and Savannah Warner, each recorded goals in the match. Asimus had the game winner in the 46th minute of the match.



Asimus and Warner lead the way with two goals and four points. Sophomore Jamie Tatum has a team-best nine shots followed by freshman Nikayla Copenhaver with five. Five Cowgirl team members each have a team-best one assist.



Junior goalie Hannah Lee has played in all seven matches in net, recorded 25 saves and a 1.25 goals against average. Sophomore Alex Daws has also played in seven matches and has 24 saves. Warner leads the way in minutes played with 639 followed by senior Elle Webber with 590 minutes on the season.



New Mexico enters the contest with a Mountain Division leading record of 7-1-0. Last time out, they defeated Air Force, 2-0 in Colorado Springs. Jaelyn Hendren was the lone goal scorer in the contest.



The Lobos are led by Gwen Maly and Alesia Garcia who have six goals apiece while pacing the way with 21 and 22 shots, respectively. Paris McKenzie has a team-best three assists. Emily Johnson has started in seven of eight matches in goal and has a 0.29 goals against average. As a team, they have recorded 20 goals 15 assists and 129 shots.



This will be the 33rd meeting between the two squads. New Mexico leads the series 18-9-5. The last time the two met was March 7, 2021 with the Lobos earning a 1-0 win in Laramie.



“We have a chance to knock off the top team in our division Friday, and will look to build off the solid outing we had against New Mexico the first time. We feel our attack is stronger this time around where we could score from the run of play or a set piece.”



Utah State comes in to the contest with a 3-4-1 mark and currently sits in third in the Mountain Division. They will host the Colorado State Rams on Friday prior to facing the Cowgirls. Last time out, the Aggies defeated Air Force, 2-0.



Four Aggies have recorded two goals each on the year led by Kami Warner who also has two assists and six points. Marlie Niederhauser also has two goals and 13 shots. Ashley Cordozo has a team-best three assists and 21 shots. Diera Walton has played in all eight matches in net and has 42 saves plus a 1.09 goals against average.



This is the 17th meeting between the two teams. The series is tied at 7-7-2. The last time the two teams met was March 5, 2021 with the Cowgirls coming out on top with a 1-0 victory in Laramie.



“Looking at Sunday’s match we need to be individually strong as we were in the first match against Utah State. We need to be patient for our moment to break through.”

