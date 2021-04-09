Breaking News

Work starting on resetting water valves downtown

Article Updated: April 9, 2021
Workers from 71 Construction use their manual power to reset water main valves on Main Street this week. WYDOT photo

In downtown Riverton 71 Construction workers worked to reset water valves and repair broken concrete on Main Street in anticipation of concrete grinding and asphalt paving. This is the first maintenance project since Main Street was reconstructed 17 years ago.

