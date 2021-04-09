Work starting on resetting water valves downtown

In downtown Riverton 71 Construction workers worked to reset water valves and repair broken concrete on Main Street in anticipation of concrete grinding and asphalt paving. This is the first maintenance project since Main Street was reconstructed 17 years ago.
