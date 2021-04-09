Work For The Stock Doc!

Spring has sprung, and the Stock doc is excited to see all the new baby animals coming into the world! During this busy time, with the addition of mare breeding season, we need some help to stay on top of our routine work that includes preventative care, laser therapy, internal medicine workups, daily surgeries, and emergencies. We see all species, so it is never boring here!!

Our veterinary clinic in Riverton, WY is looking for a dependable, outgoing and flexible kennel technician, technician assistant and technician. Experience results in higher starting pay, but we can train the right people for these 3 jobs. We strongly believe in providing high quality care to all our patients and exceeding customer expectations, all while having fun and working hard within a supportive, collaborative team environment. If you are a quick learner, are hard-working, and would like to make a difference in the lives of people and their pets/livestock, please send your resume complete with references (3 personal/3 professional) to The Stock Doc, ATTN: Taeha, 3700 Riverview Road, Riverton, Wy 82501 or stop by to pick up an application. Resumes may also be emailed to stockdoctaeha@gmail.com

. Be sure to ask about the benefits package!

Not sure which position is the best one for you? Ask to see our job descriptions for these 3 openings!