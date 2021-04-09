State Loan and Investment board approves Maven Headquarters building

In action at Thursday’s State Loan and Investment Board, $5.7 million in grants and loans was awarded to the City of Lander for the construction of a headquarters facility for Maven Outdoors.
- Lander received a $3 million grant and $2.7 million loan combination from the Business Ready Community Grant and Loan Program (BRC) . The funds will be used to construct a 22,500 square-foot facility on 1.54 acres of city-owned property for the Maven Outdoors headquarters. The site lends itself to further expansion, as it is adjacent to Central Wyoming College – Lander Center and the Lander Economic Development Association’s (LEDA) Enterprise Park. The funding will allow them to expand their product lines and sales as well as create 23 new jobs.